2021 Stanley Cup First Round: Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights Live Stream Without Cable

After a unique NHL regular season which split the teams into four divisions, the NHL Playoffs return for their first round of playoff games.

On their quest for the Stanley Cup, the Minnesota Wild will face the Vegas Golden Knights in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Wild vs. Golden Knights Online

When: Starting May 16th at 3pm ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

TV: Game 1 & 4: NBC / Games 2,3,5, & 7: Bally Sports North (Minnesota), AT&T SportNet Rocky Mountain (Las Vegas), NBCSN (National)

How to Stream Round 1: Wild vs. Golden Knights Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Wild/Golden Knights series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

In Minnesota, games will air on Bally Sports North, while in Las Vegas, the games will air on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, both of which are only available with AT&T TV.

Nationally, the games will be available on NBCSN/NBC, which you can watch with a free trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Wild vs. Golden Knights Streaming Schedule

Sunday, May 16, 3 p.m.: Wild at Golden Knights | NBC, SN, TVAS

Tuesday, May 18, 10 p.m.: Wild at Golden Knights | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS, ATTSN-RM, BSN, BSWI+

Thursday, May 20, 9:30 p.m.: Golden Knights at Wild | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS, BSW+, BSWI, ATTSN-RM

Saturday, May 22, 8 p.m.: Golden Knights at Wild | NBC, SN360, TVAS

*Monday, May 24, TBD: Wild at Golden Knights | TBD

*Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Golden Knights at Wild | TBD

*Friday, May 28, TBD: Wild at Golden Knights | TBD

