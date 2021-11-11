How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on November 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Minneapolis, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Vegas hosts Minnesota after Smith's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -115, Wild -105; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts the Minnesota Wild after Reilly Smith scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 4-2 win over the Kraken.

The Golden Knights are 5-3-0 in Western Conference games. Vegas is sixth in the Western Conference with 32.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Wild are 6-3-0 in conference games. Minnesota is 17th in the Western Conference with 35.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with 13 points, scoring five goals and adding eight assists. Jonathan Marchessault has 9 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 10 points, scoring three goals and adding seven assists. Joel Eriksson Ek has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), William Karlsson: out (lower body).

Wild: None listed.