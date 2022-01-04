How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on January 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Nashville, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Vegas hosts Nashville after Janmark's 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (20-11-2, second in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-1, first in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Vegas after Mattias Janmark scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

The Golden Knights are 14-6-1 against conference opponents. Vegas ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Jonathan Marchessault with 16.

The Predators are 7-2-1 against opponents from the Central. Nashville is seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Filip Forsberg with 15.

In their last meeting on Nov. 24, Vegas won 5-2. Mark Stone recorded a team-high 2 points for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with 34 points, scoring 10 goals and registering 24 assists. Max Pacioretty has five goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Roman Josi has 30 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 19 assists for the Predators. Tanner Jeannot has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Predators: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, five penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (health protocols), Max Pacioretty: out (wrist), Robin Lehner: day to day (lower body), Alex Pietrangelo: out (health protocols), Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), Evgenii Dadonov: out (health protocols).

Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Dante Fabbro: out (health protocols).