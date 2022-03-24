How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on March 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Nashville, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Golden Knights to host Josi and the Predators

Nashville Predators (37-23-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (34-28-4, fourth in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Roman Josi leads Nashville into a matchup against Vegas. He currently ranks seventh in the NHL with 78 points, scoring 18 goals and recording 60 assists.

The Golden Knights are 19-15-2 against Western Conference opponents. Vegas has scored 201 goals and ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with 25.

The Predators are 25-12-2 in conference matchups. Nashville has scored 209 goals and is ninth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. Filip Forsberg leads the team with 35.

In their last matchup on Jan. 4, Nashville won 3-2. Forsberg recorded a team-high 2 points for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 48 points, scoring 25 goals and registering 23 assists. Jack Eichel has three goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Josi leads the Predators with 78 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 60 assists. Matt Duchene has nine goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 8.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols).