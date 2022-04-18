How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on April 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, April 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vegas Golden Knights face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils

In Las Vegas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and New York, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New Jersey Devils vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Vegas faces New Jersey in non-conference battle

New Jersey Devils (26-42-7, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (41-30-5, fourth in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey visits Vegas for a non-conference matchup.

The Golden Knights have gone 21-14-3 in home games. Vegas ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.6.

The Devils are 10-25-3 on the road. New Jersey ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference recording 8.2 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.1 assists.

In their last meeting on Dec. 16, Vegas won 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Whitecloud leads the Golden Knights with a plus-24 in 53 games this season. Jonathan Marchessault has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 26 goals and has 56 points. Yegor Sharangovich has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Devils: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while allowing 4.1 goals per game with an .857 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Devils: Miles Wood: out for season (hip), Jack Hughes: out for season (knee), Jonas Siegenthaler: out for season (hand).