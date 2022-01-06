How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on January 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG2, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers

In Las Vegas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG2, which is also available with fuboTV.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and New York, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New York Rangers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Panarin and New York take on Vegas

New York Rangers (22-8-4, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (22-13-1, first in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Artemi Panarin leads New York into a matchup against Vegas. He currently ranks 10th in the NHL with 36 points, scoring 10 goals and recording 26 assists.

The Golden Knights are 11-8-1 at home. Vegas leads the league with six shorthanded goals, led by Reilly Smith with two.

The Rangers are 12-5-2 in road games. New York is eighth in the Eastern Conference recording 7.8 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.9 assists.

Vegas knocked off New York 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 16 goals and has 24 points. Chandler Stephenson has one goal and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Adam Fox leads the Rangers with 30 total assists and has 35 points. Mika Zibanejad has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: out (wrist), Robin Lehner: day to day (lower body), Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed).

Rangers: Jarred Tinordi: out (health protocols), Patrik Nemeth: out (covid-19), Artemi Panarin: out (covid-19).