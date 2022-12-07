 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on December 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers

In Las Vegas, New York, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with 50% OFF Sling TV Orange Plan. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

In New York, the game won’t air on TNT, but is available on MSG Sportsnet, which is also available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG Sportsnet and TNT + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG Sportsnet + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

New York Rangers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Golden Knights host the Rangers after shootout win

New York Rangers (12-10-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (18-7-1, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Vegas Golden Knights after the Golden Knights knocked off the Boston Bruins 4-3 in a shootout.

Vegas has an 18-7-1 record overall and a 7-5-0 record on its home ice. The Golden Knights have scored 89 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank sixth in the league.

New York is 7-4-1 in road games and 12-10-5 overall. The Rangers are 10-3-0 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams play this season. The Golden Knights won 5-1 in the previous meeting. Paul Cotter led the Golden Knights with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Pietrangelo has three goals and 18 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Adam Fox has seven goals and 21 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Rangers: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (personal), Jack Eichel: day to day (lower-body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Rangers: Filip Chytil: day to day (lower body).

