How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators

In Las Vegas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Ottawa Senators vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Ottawa faces Vegas, looks to stop 4-game skid

Ottawa Senators (19-30-5, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (31-21-4, third in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -358, Senators +283; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa looks to break its four-game skid when the Senators take on Vegas.

The Golden Knights are 15-13-3 at home. Vegas is fourth in the Western Conference with 33.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Senators are 9-14-3 on the road. Ottawa averages 4.4 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 33 total penalties.

Vegas beat Ottawa 5-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 4. Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals for the Golden Knights in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 42 total points for the Golden Knights, 14 goals and 28 assists. Marchessault has 8 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Thomas Chabot leads the Senators with 26 total assists and has 31 points. Tim Stutzle has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.7 assists, 5.7 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: out (undisclosed), Brayden McNabb: day to day (undisclosed), Dylan Coghlan: day to day (illness).

Senators: None listed.