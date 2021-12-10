 Skip to Content
How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on December 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, December 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Las Vegas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Philadelphia, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Flyers face the Golden Knights on 10-game losing streak

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers (8-12-4, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (15-10-0, second in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -216, Flyers +173; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia looks to break its 10-game skid when the Flyers take on Vegas.

The Golden Knights are 9-5-0 at home. Vegas is fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Jonathan Marchessault with 11.

The Flyers are 4-6-2 on the road. Philadelphia ranks 28th in the Eastern Conference with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.3 goals.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 22 total points for the Golden Knights, nine goals and 13 assists. Max Pacioretty has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with nine goals and has 21 points. Joel Farabee has three goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

Flyers: 0-8-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Flyers: Joel Farabee: out (shoulder).

