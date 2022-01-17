How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on January 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Pittsburgh visits Vegas after overtime win

Pittsburgh Penguins (22-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (23-14-2, first in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host Pittsburgh after the Penguins defeated San Jose 2-1 in overtime.

The Golden Knights are 12-9-2 at home. Vegas has scored 135 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with 18.

The Penguins are 12-5-3 on the road. Pittsburgh has scored 119 goals and is sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 19.

The teams square off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 18 goals and has 27 points. Mattias Janmark has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Kris Letang leads the Penguins with 29 total assists and has 32 points. Bryan Rust has seven goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, three penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Penguins: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: out (wrist).

Penguins: Bryan Rust: out (covid-19), Zachary Aston-Reese: out (health protocols), Jason Zucker: out (lower body), Danton Heinen: out (health protocols).