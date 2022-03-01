How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on March 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks

In Las Vegas and San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and San Francisco, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Vegas faces San Jose, aims to break home skid

San Jose Sharks (24-23-6, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (29-20-4, third in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas plays San Jose looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Golden Knights are 9-5-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Vegas leads the Western Conference with 5.3 assists per game, led by Jack Eichel averaging 0.6.

The Sharks are 4-5-2 against Pacific teams. San Jose averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 71 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 20, Vegas won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 21 goals, adding 15 assists and recording 36 points. Max Pacioretty has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with a plus-10 in 48 games this season. Logan Couture has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Sharks: 2-4-4, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: day to day (undisclosed), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (illness), Mattias Janmark: day to day (undisclosed), Dylan Coghlan: day to day (illness).

Sharks: Rudolfs Balcers: day to day (upper body), Nicolas Meloche: day to day (illness), Andrew Cogliano: day to day (personal).