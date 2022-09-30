How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Preseason Game Live Online on September 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vegas Golden Knights face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on KTNV and NHL Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks
- When: Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
- TV: KTNV and NHL Network
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Las Vegas, the game will be streaming on KTNV, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.
Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?
For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.
For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.
However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
