How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues

In Las Vegas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and St. Louis, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Golden Knights host the Blues after Eichel's hat trick

St. Louis Blues (3-8-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (13-2-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the St. Louis Blues after Jack Eichel’s hat trick against the Buffalo Sabres in the Golden Knights’ 7-4 win.

Vegas is 5-1-0 at home and 13-2-0 overall. The Golden Knights have an 8-1-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

St. Louis has a 3-8-0 record overall and a 2-4-0 record on the road. The Blues have a 3-1-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Golden Knights won 7-4 in the previous meeting. Eichel led the Golden Knights with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eichel has nine goals and 10 assists for the Golden Knights. Reilly Smith has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Brayden Schenn has three goals and seven assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 9-1-0, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Blues: 2-8-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder), Robert Bortuzzo: out (upper-body).

