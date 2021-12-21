How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on December 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Tampa, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Vegas hosts Tampa Bay after shootout victory

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -120, Lightning +100

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit Vegas after the Golden Knights beat New York 4-3 in a shootout.

The Golden Knights are 10-6-0 at home. Vegas is fifth in the Western Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.9.

The Lightning have gone 9-3-2 away from home. Tampa Bay has scored 92 goals and ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with 13.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 14 goals and has 21 points. Stone has nine assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Stamkos leads the Lightning with 13 goals and has 34 points. Corey Perry has five goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body), Brayden Point: out (upper body).