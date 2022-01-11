How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on January 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Las Vegas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Toronto visits Vegas after Matthews' 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (22-8-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (23-14-1, first in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host Toronto after Auston Matthews scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

The Golden Knights are 12-9-1 at home. Vegas leads the NHL with six shorthanded goals, led by Reilly Smith with two.

The Maple Leafs are 8-4-2 on the road. Toronto ranks third in the Eastern Conference recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.1 assists.

Toronto beat Vegas 4-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 2. Matthews scored two goals for the Maple Leafs in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Whitecloud leads the Golden Knights with a plus-13 in 26 games this season. Jonathan Marchessault has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Alexander Kerfoot leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-19 in 33 games this season. Matthews has 12 goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 4.6 goals, 8.1 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: out (wrist).

Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner: out (health and safety protocols), Pierre Engvall: out (health and safety protocols).