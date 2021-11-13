How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks

In Las Vegas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Golden Knights to host Miller and the Canucks

By The Associated Press

Vancouver Canucks (5-7-2, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (8-6-0, fourth in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -146, Canucks +122; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: J.T. Miller leads Vancouver into a matchup with Vegas. He currently ranks ninth in the NHL with 16 points, scoring six goals and recording 10 assists.

The Golden Knights are 3-2-0 against division opponents. Vegas ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 32.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Canucks are 3-4-2 in Western Conference play. Vancouver is 26th in the Western Conference with 32.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with seven goals and has 11 points. Chandler Stephenson has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Miller leads the Canucks with six goals and has 16 points. Brock Boeser has four goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), William Karlsson: out (lower body).

Canucks: None listed.