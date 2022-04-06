How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on April 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Vegas takes on Vancouver, aims for 6th straight home win

Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4, fourth in the Pacific)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts Vancouver trying to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Golden Knights are 15-5-1 against Pacific opponents. Vegas leads the Western Conference with 10 shorthanded goals, led by William Karlsson with two.

The Canucks are 18-14-7 in Western Conference play. Vancouver ranks 29th in the Western Conference with 32.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault has 58 total points for the Golden Knights, 28 goals and 30 assists. Evgenii Dadonov has 10 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 82 points, scoring 29 goals and adding 53 assists. Bo Horvat has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Canucks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: day to day (undisclosed), Nicolas Hague: out (lower body), William Carrier: day to day (lower body).

Canucks: Matthew Highmore: out (upper body).