How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on November 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks

In Las Vegas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Western Conference-leading Vegas plays Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -178, Canucks +151; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas is 13-4-0 overall and 5-3-1 against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights are 10-2-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Vancouver is 3-2-0 against the Pacific Division and 5-9-3 overall. The Canucks have gone 2-3-2 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams match up Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone has scored nine goals with nine assists for the Golden Knights. Reilly Smith has seven goals over the last 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has scored 10 goals with 14 assists for the Canucks. Bo Horvat has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: day to day (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Canucks: Jack Studnicka: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).