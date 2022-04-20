How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on April 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals

In Las Vegas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Washington, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Vegas takes on Washington in non-conference matchup

Washington Capitals (43-23-10, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (41-31-5, fourth in the Pacific)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas and Washington will play in a non-conference matchup.

The Golden Knights are 21-15-3 at home. Vegas has scored 242 goals and is seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with 29.

The Capitals are 24-8-5 in road games. Washington ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 48.

In their last meeting on Jan. 24, Vegas won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchessault has 64 total points for the Golden Knights, 29 goals and 35 assists. Shea Theodore has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Nick Jensen leads the Capitals with a plus-33 in 70 games this season. Ovechkin has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Capitals: 7-3-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .874 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Capitals: Dmitry Orlov: day to day (lower body).