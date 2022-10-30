 Skip to Content
How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on October 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Las Vegas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Jets take win streak into game against the Golden Knights

Winnipeg Jets (4-3-0, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (7-2-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will attempt to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 22-15-4 in home games last season. Goalies for the Golden Knights averaged 27.0 saves per game last season while allowing 3.0 goals per game.

Winnipeg had a 39-32-11 record overall and a 16-17-8 record in road games last season. The Jets committed 3.6 penalties per game and served 8.8 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: out (hip), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Keegan Kolesar: day to day (illness), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Jets: Logan Stanley: day to day (undisclosed), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (undisclosed).

