How to Watch UMBC vs. Vermont Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST, the Vermont Catamounts face the UMBC Retrievers from Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vermont Catamounts vs. UMBC Retrievers

When: Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST

TV: ESPN2

UMBC vs. Vermont Game Preview: Vermont and UMBC play for America East Championship

UMBC Retrievers (18-13, 11-7 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (27-5, 17-1 America East)

, ; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts face the UMBC Retrievers in the America East Championship.

The Catamounts have gone 15-0 at home. Vermont leads the America East with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Powell averaging 5.4.

The Retrievers are 11-7 against America East opponents. UMBC is ninth in the America East with 6.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Yaw Obeng-Mensah averaging 1.6.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Vermont won the last matchup 86-59 on Feb. 19. Aaron Deloney scored 20 to help lead Vermont to the win, and Keondre Kennedy scored 13 points for UMBC.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Shungu is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 16.1 points. Ryan Davis is shooting 62.5% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Vermont.

Kennedy is shooting 49.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Retrievers. Darnell Rogers is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 87.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.