 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NFHS Network

How to Watch Vestavia Hills vs. Mountain Brook High School Football Game Live Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 high school football season is in full swing across the United States. This week features a matchup between two of the top-ranked teams in the state of Alabama when the Vestavia Hills Rebels travel to Birmingham to face the Mountain Brook Spartans on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on the NFHS Network. Fans can see some of the top prospects in the state in this game, and some may be playing at the University of Alabama next season! You can watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

How to Watch Vestavia Hills vs. Mountain Brook High School Football Game

About Vestavia Hills vs. Mountain Brook High School

Vestavia Hills is currently ranked seventh in MaxPrep’s list of top high school football teams in Alabama. The school is led by quarterback John Paul Head, who had a breakout year in 2022. The Rebels averaged 34 points per game last season, and are hoping to come back even stronger in their second year under offensive coordinator Josh Franklin.

The Mountain Brook Spartans are ranked eighth on MaxPrep’s list, so the talent level should be on par with that of Vestavia Hills. Graduating players last season definitely left their mark on the team, however, and it’s looking for new leaders. The Spartans have won 12 games in each of the past three seasons, so the bar is set pretty high for the team, whether they have holes to fill or no.

Can You Stream Vestavia Hills vs. Mountain Brook High School Football Game for Free?

Not at this time. The game will be exclusively available to stream on NFHS Network, which does not offer a free trial to new customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Vestavia Hills vs. Mountain Brook High School Football Game on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    nfhsnetwork.com

    NFHS Network

    Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations.

    Sign Up
    $11.99 / month
    nfhsnetwork.com

Watch Mountain Brook Face Saraland High in 2022 Season

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.