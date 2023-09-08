How to Watch Vestavia Hills vs. Thompson High School Football Game Live Without Cable

The 2023 high school football season is in full swing across the United States and this week features a matchup between two of the top-ranked teams in the state of Alabama when the Thompson High Warriors of Alabaster travel to Vestavia Hills to face the VHHS Rebels. The game will be on Friday, Sept 8 at 7 p.m. ET on the NFHS Network. Fans can see some of the top prospects in the state in this game, and some may be playing at the University of Alabama next season! You can watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

About Vestavia Hills vs. Thompson High School

Vestavia Hills is currently ranked third in MaxPrep’s list of top high school football teams in Alabama. The school is led by quarterback John Paul Head, who had a breakout year in 2022. The Rebels averaged 34 points per game last season, and are hoping to come back even stronger in their second year under offensive coordinator Josh Franklin.

The Thompson High Warriors are ranked fifth on MaxPrep’s list for the state but also 23rd in the nation, so the talent level should be on par with that of Vestavia Hills.

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

