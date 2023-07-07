 Skip to Content
How to Watch Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League Debut Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

It feels like the 2023 NBA Finals just ended, but it’s already time for summer league play! This year’s first-overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama will take the court for the San Antonio Spurs for the first time on Friday, July 7 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Wembanyama was a sensation in France, but is he ready to take the next step and become an NBA superstar? Find out with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League Debut

About Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League Debut

The NBA Summer League gives recent draft picks the chance to show their NBA teams they deserve serious minutes when the regular season rolls around. Wembanyama won’t have to work too hard to make that case; San Antonio drafted him first overall for a reason, and his 7’3 frame combined with his quick feet, excellent shooting and tenacious defense will mean he sees the floor early and often.

San Antonio is used to sustained success under head coach Gregg Popovich, though the 2022-23 campaign was hardly up to the rigorous standards Popovich usually requires. The Spurs went 22-60 last season, a year that was no doubt a slog for fans, but which game the team more chances to win the NBA Draft Lottery and thus land the freakish Wembanyama. The Spurs will face the Charlotte Hornets in Wembanyama’s debut.

How to Stream Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League Debut on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League Debut using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch Victor Wembanyama Speak with San Antonio Media

