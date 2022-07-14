How to Watch ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Hulu’s newest true-crime docuseries, “Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons,” investigates Jeffrey Epstein’s link to the company and highlights the iconic lingerie brand’s ups and downs. The full story is told in three episodes, which all drop on Thursday, July 14. You can watch the docuseries with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’

About ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’

“Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” reveals Epstein’s connection with L Brands founder and billionaire Les Wexner. L Brands was the parent company of Victoria’s Secret, Hollister, and Bath and Body Works. Epstein served as Wexner’s financial advisor and confidante.

In addition to examining the relationship between Wexner and Epstein, the docuseries takes a closer look at Victoria’s Secret’s global success and its major controversies. From 1995 to 2019 nearly all of the world’s most famous supermodels took part in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show before it was officially canceled. However, the lingerie company faced criticism for its lack of diversity and its rejection of plus-size models.

The official synopsis for the docuseries notes, “The underworld of fashion, the billionaire class, and Jeffrey Epstein are all revealed to be inextricably intertwined with the fall of this legendary brand in Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons.”

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.