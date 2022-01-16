How to Watch Butler vs. Villanova Game Live Online on January 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the #14 Villanova Wildcats face the Butler Bulldogs from Wells Fargo Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Villanova Wildcats vs. Butler Bulldogs

The Villanova vs. Butler game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Butler vs. Villanova Game Preview: Bolden leads Butler against No. 14 Villanova after 23-point outing

Butler Bulldogs (9-6, 2-2 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-4, 5-1 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats after Jair Bolden scored 23 points in Butler’s 72-58 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Wildcats are 5-0 in home games. Villanova is 11-4 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 against Big East opponents. Butler ranks fourth in the Big East giving up 62.3 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is averaging 17.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 15.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Villanova.

Bolden averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Bryce Golden is shooting 66.3% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.