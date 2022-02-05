How to Watch Connecticut vs. Villanova Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the #12 Villanova Wildcats face the #17 Connecticut Huskies from Wells Fargo Center. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Villanova Wildcats vs. Connecticut Huskies

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Villanova vs. Connecticut game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Fox on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Connecticut on fuboTV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Connecticut game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Connecticut on Sling TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Connecticut game on Fox with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Connecticut on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Connecticut game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Villanova vs. Connecticut on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Connecticut game on Fox with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Connecticut on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Connecticut game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Connecticut on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. Connecticut game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Villanova vs. Connecticut on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. Connecticut game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Villanova vs. Connecticut Live Stream

Connecticut vs. Villanova Game Preview: No. 17 UConn visits No. 12 Villanova following Whaley's 20-point performance

UConn Huskies (15-5, 6-3 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (16-6, 9-3 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 UConn visits the No. 12 Villanova Wildcats after Isaiah Whaley scored 20 points in UConn’s 59-55 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Wildcats have gone 8-1 in home games. Villanova averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Huskies are 6-3 in Big East play. UConn leads the Big East with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Adama Sanogo averaging 2.8.

The Wildcats and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is averaging 17.1 points for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Andre Jackson is averaging 7.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Tyler Polley is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.