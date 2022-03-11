 Skip to Content
How to Watch Connecticut vs. Villanova Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #8 Villanova Wildcats face the #20 Connecticut Huskies from Madison Square Garden. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Villanova Wildcats vs. Connecticut Huskies

The Villanova vs. Connecticut game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Connecticut on fuboTV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Connecticut game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Connecticut on Sling TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Connecticut game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Connecticut on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Connecticut game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Connecticut on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Connecticut game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Connecticut on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Connecticut game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Connecticut on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. Connecticut game.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Connecticut on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. Connecticut game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

Villanova vs. Connecticut Live Stream

Connecticut vs. Villanova Game Preview: No. 8 Villanova Wildcats square off against the No. 20 UConn Huskies

UConn Huskies (23-8, 13-6 Big East) vs. Villanova Wildcats (24-7, 16-4 Big East)

New York; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 UConn Huskies and the No. 8 Villanova Wildcats square off.

The Wildcats are 12-1 on their home court. Villanova ranks ninth in the Big East in rebounding with 31.9 rebounds. Eric Dixon paces the Wildcats with 6.6 boards.

The Huskies are 13-6 against Big East opponents. UConn ranks fourth in the Big East with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Jackson averaging 5.6.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. UConn won the last matchup 71-69 on Feb. 23. Adama Sanogo scored 20 to help lead UConn to the victory, and Collin Gillespie scored 17 points for Villanova.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is shooting 44.7% and averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

R.J. Cole is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 15.8 points and four assists. Sanogo is averaging 9.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

