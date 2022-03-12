How to Watch Big East Championship: Creighton vs. Villanova Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the #8 Villanova Wildcats face the Creighton Bluejays from Madison Square Garden. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Villanova Wildcats vs. Creighton Bluejays

When: Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST

TV: Fox

The Villanova vs. Creighton game will be streaming on Fox.





Creighton vs. Villanova Game Preview: Villanova Wildcats take on the Creighton Bluejays in Big East Championship

Creighton Bluejays (23-10, 12-7 Big East) vs. Villanova Wildcats (25-7, 16-4 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -6.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Villanova Wildcats take on the Creighton Bluejays in the Big East Championship.

The Wildcats have gone 12-1 in home games. Villanova has a 21-7 record against teams over .500.

The Bluejays have gone 12-7 against Big East opponents. Creighton is sixth in the Big East with 12.9 assists per game led by Ryan Nembhard averaging 4.4.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wildcats won 75-41 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Justin Moore led the Wildcats with 22 points, and Alex O’Connell led the Bluejays with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is averaging 15.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Moore is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Ryan Hawkins is averaging 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bluejays. O’Connell is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 69.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.