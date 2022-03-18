How to Watch Delaware vs. Villanova Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT, the #6 Villanova Wildcats face the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens from PPG Paints Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Villanova Wildcats vs. Delaware Fightin Blue Hens

When: Friday, March 18, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Delaware vs. Villanova Game Preview: Villanova takes on Delaware in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (22-12, 10-8 CAA) vs. Villanova Wildcats (26-7, 16-4 Big East)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 2:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -15.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Villanova Wildcats play the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are 16-4 against Big East opponents. Villanova averages 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 10-8 in CAA play. Delaware is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is averaging 15.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 15 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Jameer Nelson Jr. is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Kevin Anderson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 62.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.