How to Watch Delaware State vs. Villanova Game Live Online on November 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the #16 Villanova Wildcats face the Delaware State Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Villanova Wildcats vs. Delaware State Hornets

Villanova vs. Delaware State Live Stream

Delaware State vs. Villanova Game Preview: No. 16 Villanova hosts Delaware State following Stone's 25-point outing

Delaware State Hornets (1-1) at Villanova Wildcats (1-1)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State faces the No. 16 Villanova Wildcats after Brandon Stone scored 25 points in Delaware State’s 104-67 victory against the Immaculata Mighty Macs.

Villanova finished 12-1 at home last season while going 30-8 overall. The Wildcats averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 25.7 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 4.7 on fast breaks.

Delaware State finished 0-14 in MEAC play and 0-13 on the road last season. The Hornets shot 40.4% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.