How to Watch DePaul vs. Villanova Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #11 Villanova Wildcats face the DePaul Blue Demons from The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Villanova Wildcats vs. DePaul Blue Demons
- When: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST
- TV: FS1 (Fox Sports 1)
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
The Villanova vs. DePaul game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.
Can you stream Villanova vs. DePaul on fuboTV?
You can watch the Villanova vs. DePaul game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Villanova vs. DePaul on Sling TV?
You can watch the Villanova vs. DePaul game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Villanova vs. DePaul on Hulu Live TV?
You can watch the Villanova vs. DePaul game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Villanova vs. DePaul on DIRECTV STREAM?
You can watch the Villanova vs. DePaul game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Villanova vs. DePaul on YouTube TV?
You can watch the Villanova vs. DePaul game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Villanova vs. DePaul on Paramount Plus?
Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. DePaul game.
Can you stream Villanova vs. DePaul on ESPN+?
Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. DePaul game.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|FS1 (Fox Sports 1)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
Villanova vs. DePaul Live Stream
DePaul vs. Villanova Game Preview: Gillespie leads No. 11 Villanova against DePaul after 28-point showing
DePaul Blue Demons (10-10, 1-7 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (14-5, 7-2 Big East)
Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Villanova hosts the DePaul Blue Demons after Collin Gillespie scored 28 points in Villanova’s 85-74 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.
The Wildcats have gone 6-1 in home games. Villanova is eighth in the Big East with 12.7 assists per game led by Gillespie averaging 3.2.
The Blue Demons are 1-7 against Big East opponents. DePaul has a 4-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 79-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Gillespie led the Wildcats with 28 points, and Javon Freeman-Liberty led the Blue Demons with 34 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is averaging 17.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games for Villanova.
Freeman-Liberty is averaging 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Blue Demons. David Jones is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.
Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.