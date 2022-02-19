 Skip to Content
How to Watch Georgetown vs. Villanova Game Live Online on February 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the #15 Villanova Wildcats face the Georgetown Hoyas from The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Villanova Wildcats vs. Georgetown Hoyas

The Villanova vs. Georgetown game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Fox on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Georgetown on fuboTV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Georgetown game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Georgetown on Sling TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Georgetown game on Fox with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Georgetown on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Georgetown game on Fox with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Georgetown on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Georgetown game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Georgetown on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Georgetown game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Georgetown on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. Georgetown game.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Georgetown on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. Georgetown game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Villanova vs. Georgetown Live Stream

Georgetown vs. Villanova Game Preview: Georgetown visits No. 10 Villanova after Gillespie's 33-point performance

Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 0-14 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (20-6, 13-3 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Villanova plays the Georgetown Hoyas after Collin Gillespie scored 33 points in Villanova’s 89-84 win against the Providence Friars.

The Wildcats are 10-1 on their home court. Villanova has an 18-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Hoyas are 0-14 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is second in the Big East with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Aminu Mohammed averaging 8.1.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big East play. The Wildcats won the last meeting 85-74 on Jan. 22. Gillespie scored 28 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is averaging 16.8 points for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Mohammed is averaging 14.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hoyas. Don Carey is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 67.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

