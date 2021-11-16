 Skip to Content
How to Watch Howard vs. Villanova Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST, the #4 Villanova Wildcats face the Howard Bison from The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Villanova Wildcats vs. Howard Bison

The Villanova vs. Howard game will be streaming on Fox Sports 2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Fox Sports 2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Howard on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Howard game on Fox Sports 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Howard on fuboTV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Howard game on Fox Sports 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Howard on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Howard game on Fox Sports 2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Howard on Sling TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Howard game on Fox Sports 2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Howard on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Howard game on Fox Sports 2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Howard on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Fox Sports 2 so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. Howard game.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Howard on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Fox Sports 2 so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. Howard game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $94.99
Includes: Fox Sports 2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Fox Sports 2

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Villanova vs. Howard Live Stream

Howard vs. Villanova Game Preview: No. 5 Nova faces off against Howard

Howard (3-0) vs. No. 5 Villanova (1-1)

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Villanova hosts Howard in an early season matchup. Howard beat Bradley by 12 on Saturday. Villanova lost 86-77 in overtime to UCLA on Friday.

LEADING THE WAY: The explosive Justin Moore is putting up 20.5 points, four rebounds and 4.5 assists to lead the charge for the Wildcats. Jermaine Samuels has paired with Moore and is putting up 18.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Bison have been led by Bryce Harris, who is averaging 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Harris has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova as a collective unit has made 13.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-best among Division I teams.

