 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch La Salle vs. Villanova Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the #16 Villanova Wildcats face the La Salle Explorers. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Villanova Wildcats vs. La Salle Explorers

The Villanova vs. La Salle game will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream FS1 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Villanova vs. La Salle on Sling TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. La Salle game on FS1 with Sling TV's Blue Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. La Salle on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Villanova vs. La Salle game on FS1 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. La Salle on fuboTV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. La Salle game on FS1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. La Salle on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. La Salle game on FS1 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. La Salle on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. La Salle game on FS1 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
FS1--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: FS1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Villanova vs. La Salle Live Stream

La Salle vs. Villanova Game Preview: Villanova Wildcats start season at home against the La Salle Explorers

La Salle Explorers at Villanova Wildcats

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -15.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats start the season at home against the La Salle Explorers.

Villanova finished 30-8 overall with a 12-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats gave up 62.7 points per game while committing 15.1 fouls last season.

La Salle finished 11-19 overall a season ago while going 2-10 on the road. The Explorers gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.