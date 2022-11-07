How to Watch La Salle vs. Villanova Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the #16 Villanova Wildcats face the La Salle Explorers. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Villanova Wildcats vs. La Salle Explorers

Villanova vs. La Salle Live Stream

La Salle vs. Villanova Game Preview: Villanova Wildcats start season at home against the La Salle Explorers

La Salle Explorers at Villanova Wildcats

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -15.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats start the season at home against the La Salle Explorers.

Villanova finished 30-8 overall with a 12-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats gave up 62.7 points per game while committing 15.1 fouls last season.

La Salle finished 11-19 overall a season ago while going 2-10 on the road. The Explorers gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.