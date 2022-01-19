How to Watch Marquette vs. Villanova Game Live Online on January 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #14 Villanova Wildcats face the Marquette Golden Eagles from The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Villanova Wildcats vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

The Villanova vs. Marquette game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Marquette on fuboTV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Marquette game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Marquette on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Marquette game on CBS Sports Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Marquette on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Marquette game on CBS Sports Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Marquette on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Marquette game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Marquette on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. Marquette game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Marquette on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. Marquette game.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Marquette on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. Marquette game.

Marquette vs. Villanova Game Preview: Morsell leads Marquette against No. 11 Villanova after 26-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (13-4, 6-1 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette visits the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats after Darryl Morsell scored 26 points in Marquette’s 73-72 win against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Wildcats are 6-0 on their home court. Villanova ranks seventh in the Big East with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Moore averaging 4.4.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-3 against Big East opponents. Marquette averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Moore is shooting 43.7% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Justin Lewis is scoring 15.3 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Golden Eagles. Morsell is averaging 7.8 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.