How to Watch Michigan vs. Villanova Game Live Online on March 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT, the #6 Villanova Wildcats face the Michigan Wolverines from AT&T Center. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Villanova Wildcats vs. Michigan Wolverines

When: Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT

TV: TBS

Michigan vs. Villanova Game Preview: Villanova and Michigan meet in the Sweet 16

Michigan Wolverines (19-14, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Villanova Wildcats (28-7, 16-4 Big East)

San Antonio; Thursday, 7:29 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Villanova Wildcats and Michigan Wolverines meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Wildcats’ record in Big East play is 16-4. Villanova has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wolverines’ record in Big Ten games is 11-9. Michigan ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 14.2 assists per game led by DeVante Jones averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 9.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Jones is averaging 10.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 13.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 67.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.