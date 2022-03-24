 Skip to Content
How to Watch Michigan vs. Villanova Game Live Online on March 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT, the #6 Villanova Wildcats face the Michigan Wolverines from AT&T Center. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Villanova Wildcats vs. Michigan Wolverines

The Villanova vs. Michigan game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream TBS on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Michigan on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Michigan game on TBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Michigan on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Michigan game on TBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Michigan on Sling TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Michigan game on TBS with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Michigan on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Michigan game on TBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Michigan on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. Michigan game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Michigan on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. Michigan game.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Michigan on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. Michigan game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

Michigan vs. Villanova Game Preview: Villanova and Michigan meet in the Sweet 16

Michigan Wolverines (19-14, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Villanova Wildcats (28-7, 16-4 Big East)

San Antonio; Thursday, 7:29 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Villanova Wildcats and Michigan Wolverines meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Wildcats’ record in Big East play is 16-4. Villanova has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wolverines’ record in Big Ten games is 11-9. Michigan ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 14.2 assists per game led by DeVante Jones averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 9.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Jones is averaging 10.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 13.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 67.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

