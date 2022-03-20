How to Watch Ohio State vs. Villanova Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT, the #6 Villanova Wildcats face the Ohio State Buckeyes from PPG Paints Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Villanova Wildcats vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

When: Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Villanova vs. Ohio State game will be streaming on CBS.

Ohio State vs. Villanova Game Preview: Villanova Wildcats and Ohio State Buckeyes play in NCAA Tournament second round

Ohio State Buckeyes (20-11, 12-8 Big Ten) vs. Villanova Wildcats (27-7, 16-4 Big East)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Villanova Wildcats take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are 16-4 against Big East opponents. Villanova is 23-7 against opponents over .500.

The Buckeyes are 12-8 in Big Ten play. Ohio State is 8-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Justin Moore is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Jamari Wheeler is averaging 7.3 points for the Buckeyes. Malaki Branham is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 65.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.