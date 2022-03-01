 Skip to Content
How to Watch Providence vs. Villanova Game Live Online on March 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the #8 Villanova Wildcats face the #11 Providence Friars from The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Villanova Wildcats vs. Providence Friars

The Villanova vs. Providence game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Providence on fuboTV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Providence game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Providence on Sling TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Providence game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Providence on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Providence game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Providence on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Providence game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Providence on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Providence game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Providence on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. Providence game.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Providence on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. Providence game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

Villanova vs. Providence Live Stream

Providence vs. Villanova Game Preview: No. 11 Providence visits No. 8 Villanova after Reeves' 23-point performance

Providence Friars (24-3, 14-2 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (21-7, 14-4 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Providence takes on the No. 8 Villanova Wildcats after A.J. Reeves scored 23 points in Providence’s 72-51 win over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Wildcats have gone 11-1 in home games. Villanova ranks ninth in the Big East in rebounding with 31.9 rebounds. Eric Dixon leads the Wildcats with 6.6 boards.

The Friars are 14-2 in Big East play. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Horchler averaging 6.8.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last meeting 89-84 on Feb. 16. Collin Gillespie scored 33 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is averaging 16.6 points for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Nate Watson is averaging 14 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Friars. Jared Bynum is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Friars: 9-1, averaging 88.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

