How to Watch St. John’s vs. Villanova Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST, the #11 Villanova Wildcats face the St. John's Red Storm from The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Villanova Wildcats vs. St. John’s Red Storm

When: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Villanova vs. St. John’s game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Fox on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Villanova vs. St. John’s on fuboTV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. St. John’s game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. St. John’s on Sling TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. St. John’s game on Fox with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. St. John’s on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. St. John’s game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Villanova vs. St. John’s on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Villanova vs. St. John’s game on Fox with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. St. John’s on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. St. John’s game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. St. John’s on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. St. John’s game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Villanova vs. St. John’s on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. St. John’s game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Villanova vs. St. John's Live Stream

St. John's vs. Villanova Game Preview: Gillespie and the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats host conference foe Saint John's (NY)

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (12-7, 3-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (15-5, 8-2 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Julian Champagnie and the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm visit Collin Gillespie and the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats in Big East action.

The Wildcats have gone 7-1 at home. Villanova is the leader in the Big East in team defense, giving up 60.0 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Red Storm are 3-4 in Big East play. Saint John’s (NY) is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Samuels is averaging 10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Gillespie is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Champagnie is averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and two steals for the Red Storm. Posh Alexander is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.