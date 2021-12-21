 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Xavier vs. Villanova Game Live Online on December 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #9 Villanova Wildcats face the #22 Xavier Musketeers from The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Villanova Wildcats vs. Xavier Musketeers

The Villanova vs. Xavier game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Xavier on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Xavier game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Xavier on fuboTV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Xavier game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Xavier on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Xavier game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Xavier on Sling TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Xavier game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Xavier on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Villanova vs. Xavier game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Xavier on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. Xavier game.

Can you stream Villanova vs. Xavier on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Villanova vs. Xavier game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

Villanova vs. Xavier Live Stream

Xavier vs. Villanova Game Preview: Ranked teams meet as No. 23 Nova hosts No. 18 Xavier

No. 18 Xavier (11-1, 1-0) vs. No. 23 Villanova (7-4, 0-1)

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams meet as No. 18 Xavier visits No. 23 Villanova in a Big East showdown. Xavier has one win and zero losses against ranked opponents this season, while Villanova has won one of its four games against ranked teams.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Musketeers are led by Jack Nunge and Colby Jones. Nunge has averaged 13 points and 7.8 rebounds while Jones has accounted for 11.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest. The Wildcats have been anchored by Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore, who are scoring 16.2 and 14.7 per game, respectively.JUMPING FOR JACK: Nunge has connected on 29.6 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 6 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Villanova has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 90.7 points while giving up 61.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Musketeers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Villanova has 24 assists on 58 field goals (41.4 percent) over its past three outings while Xavier has assists on 56 of 81 field goals (69.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova has committed a turnover on just 13.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the seventh-best rate among all Division I teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 8.8 times per game this season.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.