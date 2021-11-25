How to Watch Baylor vs. Virginia Commonwealth Game Live Online on November 25, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST, the Virginia Commonwealth Rams face the #6 Baylor Bears from Imperial Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Virginia Commonwealth Rams vs. Baylor Bears

The Virginia Commonwealth vs. Baylor game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Baylor vs. Virginia Commonwealth Game Preview: Baylor, VCU meet in Battle 4 Atlantis

VCU (3-2) vs. Baylor (5-0)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU and Baylor will meet in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Baylor earned a 75-63 win over Arizona State in its most recent game, while VCU got a 67-55 win against Syracuse in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: VCU’s Vince Williams Jr., KeShawn Curry and Levi Stockard III have collectively accounted for 47 percent of all Rams scoring this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: James Akinjo has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Baylor field goals over the last three games. Akinjo has accounted for 14 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Rams have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Baylor has 55 assists on 100 field goals (55 percent) over its previous three outings while VCU has assists on 36 of 63 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has allowed only 55.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bears 14th among Division I teams. The VCU offense has averaged 54 points through five games (ranked 230th, nationally).