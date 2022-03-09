How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Virginia Tech Hokies face the Clemson Tigers from Barclays Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Clemson Tigers

When: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Virginia Tech vs. Clemson game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Game Preview: Clemson plays Virginia Tech on 5-game win streak

Clemson Tigers (17-15, 8-12 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (19-12, 11-9 ACC)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson will try to extend its five-game win streak with a victory over Virginia Tech.

The Hokies are 11-4 in home games. Virginia Tech is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have gone 8-12 against ACC opponents. Clemson averages 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Tigers won 63-59 in the last matchup on March 5. PJ Hall led the Tigers with 12 points, and Nahiem Alleyne led the Hokies with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 9.7 points. Keve Aluma is shooting 58.3% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Hall is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.