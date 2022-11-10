 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

5 Best Ways to Stream Lehigh vs. Virginia Tech Game Live Online on November 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Virginia Tech Hokies face the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks

The Virginia Tech vs. Lehigh game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ACC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Lehigh on Sling TV?

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Lehigh game on ACC Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra Add-on. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Lehigh on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Lehigh game on ACC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Lehigh on fuboTV?

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Lehigh game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Lehigh on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Lehigh game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Lehigh on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Lehigh game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Lehigh on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia Tech vs. Lehigh game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ACC Network≥ $89.99-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ACC Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ACC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ACC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ACC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Lehigh vs. Virginia Tech Game Preview: Lehigh visits Virginia Tech after Basile's 30-point performance

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Grant Basile scored 30 points in Virginia Tech’s 95-57 victory against the Delaware State Hornets.

Virginia Tech finished 23-13 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Hokies averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.8 last season.

Lehigh finished 4-12 on the road and 13-19 overall last season. The Mountain Hawks averaged 68.4 points per game last season, 28.4 in the paint, 10.3 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.