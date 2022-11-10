5 Best Ways to Stream Lehigh vs. Virginia Tech Game Live Online on November 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Virginia Tech Hokies face the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Lehigh vs. Virginia Tech Game Preview: Lehigh visits Virginia Tech after Basile's 30-point performance

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Grant Basile scored 30 points in Virginia Tech’s 95-57 victory against the Delaware State Hornets.

Virginia Tech finished 23-13 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Hokies averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.8 last season.

Lehigh finished 4-12 on the road and 13-19 overall last season. The Mountain Hawks averaged 68.4 points per game last season, 28.4 in the paint, 10.3 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.