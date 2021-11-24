How to Watch Memphis vs. Virginia Tech Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST, the Virginia Tech Hokies face the #9 Memphis Tigers from Barclays Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Memphis Tigers

The Virginia Tech vs. Memphis game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Memphis on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Memphis game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Memphis on fuboTV?

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Memphis game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Memphis on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Memphis game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Memphis on Sling TV?

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Memphis game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Memphis on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Memphis game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Memphis on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia Tech vs. Memphis game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com Get 1-Month of Paramount+ Premium For Free Through November 29th (normally $10)

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Memphis on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia Tech vs. Memphis game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Memphis vs. Virginia Tech Game Preview: Memphis faces Virginia Tech in Brooklyn

Memphis (4-0) vs. Virginia Tech (5-0)

, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis is set to meet Virginia Tech in a postseason game at the Barclays Center. Virginia Tech earned a 72-43 win over Merrimack on Sunday, while Memphis won 74-62 against Western Kentucky on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts, Keve Aluma and Storm Murphy have combined to account for 44 percent of all Hokies points this season.JUMP SHOTS FOR JUSTYN: Mutts has attempted 10 3-pointers this season, hitting 40 percent. He’s gone 4 for 10 over his last five games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Memphis’s Emoni Bates has attempted 24 3-pointers and connected on 41.7 percent of them, and is 6 for 17 over the last three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hokies. Virginia Tech has 39 assists on 83 field goals (47 percent) over its previous three outings while Memphis has assists on 43 of 85 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Memphis offense has averaged 78.2 possessions per game, the 10th-most in Division I. Virginia Tech has not been as uptempo as the Tigers and is averaging only 65.1 possessions per game (ranked 306th, nationally).