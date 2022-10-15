How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia Tech Live Online on October 15, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT, the Virginia Tech Hokies face the #16 Miami Hurricanes from Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, VA. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports South, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Miami Hurricanes

The Virginia Tech vs. Miami game will be streaming on Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports South, and MASN.

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Miami game on Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, and MASN. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, or MASN so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia Tech vs. Miami game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, or MASN so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia Tech vs. Miami game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, or MASN so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia Tech vs. Miami game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, or MASN so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia Tech vs. Miami game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Miami vs. Virginia Tech Game Preview: Wrong direction: Miami, Hokies hoping for something positive

Miami (2-3, 0-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-2), Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET (RSN)

Line: Miami by 7, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Miami leads 24-15.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams come in on three-game slides. The Hurricanes already lost to Coastal Division-leading North Carolina and can ill afford a second loss. Virginia Tech is trying to avoid what would be its third four-game losing streak in the last five seasons. The Hurricanes haven’t dropped four in a row since 2018.

KEY MATCHUP

Miami’s running game vs. Virginia Tech’s defensive line. The Hurricanes couldn’t run the ball against North Carolina and fumbled on one of the rare instances where they had some success on the ground. Virginia Tech allowed Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda to run for 320 yards and six touchdowns last weekend.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami: QB Tyler Van Dyke. He threw for 496 yards last week in the loss to the Tar Heels, the second-most in Hurricanes history and the second-most by any FBS quarterback this season. He threw for 357 yards and three TDs last year in a 38-26 victory against the Hokies.

Virginia Tech: WR Kaleb Smith. He leads the Hokies with 25 catches for 402 yards and two TDs. He had nine grabs for 152 yards at Pitt before leaving with an injury. He’s practicing and expected to play this week.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is only the second time a Hokies-Hurricanes game will happen with both teams entering on a winless streak of at least three games. Miami snapped a four-game slide in 2018 with a 38-14 victory. … The Hurricanes haven’t led at any point in their last three contests. That’s the longest single-season stretch without a lead by Miami since it went 180 minutes without a lead to close the 2007 season. If Miami doesn’t hold a lead Saturday, it’ll be the longest such drought for the Hurricanes since 1970. … The Hokies had lost their two previous games (West Virginia, North Carolina) by a combined 74-20 before getting some offense moving at Pitt. … Virginia Tech’s only victory in the last five meetings came by a 43-35 score at Miami in 2017.