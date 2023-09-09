How to Watch Purdue vs. Virginia Tech 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

The Purdue Boilermakers will head out on the road looking to rebound from their Week 1 upset loss to Fresno State as they travel to Blacksburg to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. The two teams will square off on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 12 noon ET in a game airing on ESPN2, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Purdue Boilermakers

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 12 noon ET

Saturday, Sept. 9 at 12 noon ET Location: Lane Stadium | 185 Beamer Way, Blacksburg, VA 24061

Lane Stadium | 185 Beamer Way, Blacksburg, VA 24061 TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stream: Watch with subscription to Sling TV.

Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Game?

The Virginia Tech vs. Purdue game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Purdue on Sling TV?

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Purdue game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Purdue on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Purdue game on ESPN2 with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Purdue on Fubo?

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Purdue game on ESPN2 with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Purdue on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Purdue game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Purdue on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Purdue game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Purdue on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia Tech vs. Purdue game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Purdue vs. Virginia Tech Game Preview: Purdue visits Virginia Tech seeking bounce-back win against a Hokies team trying to go 2-0

Purdue (0-1) at Virginia Tech (1-0), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN2)

Line: Virginia Tech by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Virginia Tech leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Purdue is trying to give new coach Ryan Walters his first win, but also looking to avoid the program’s first 0-2 start since 2018. With another Power Five matchup next week against Syracuse, the Boilermakers can’t afford to be staring at a possible 0-3 mark. Brent Pry is trying to get the Hokies off to a 2-0 start in his second season after they went 3-8 last year.

KEY MATCHUP

Virginia Tech’s passing game against the Boilermakers’ defense. Hokies quarterback Grant Wells has a big arm and threw for three TDs in the opening win against Old Dominion, all to wide receivers from the transfer portal. Transfer Ali Jennings caught two and has the ability to turn short passes into big gains, potentially turning a questionable first-down catch into a back-breaker.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Purdue: WR Deion Brooks. The team’s fastest player had a breakout peformance in Week 1 in the loss to Fresno State, catching four passes for 152 yards and the first two TDs of his career. His previous two-year totals: 16 catches, 175 yards. Could the Big Ten’s early leader in yards receiving emerge as the next in Purdue’s line of NFL receivers following Rondale Moore, David Bell and Charlie Jones?

Virginia Tech: Wells. He threw bad interceptions at times last season when he didn’t have a receiving corps that was equal to his arm strength. Jennings is the most accomplished of the three newbies, but Middle Tennesse State transfer Jaylin Lane also caught a 20-yard TD.

FACTS & FIGURES

Purdue QB Hudson Card was 17 of 30 with 254 yards, two TDs and no interceptions in his first start at Purdue. … Tyrone Tracy Jr returned a kickoff 98 yards for a TD. … Purdue is 15-16-2 all-time against ACC foes and has won four of its last six road openers. … Virginia Tech won the lone previous matchup, 51-24, in West Lafayette, Indiana, in 2015. … Pry faced Purdue twice during his time as defensive coordinator at Penn State, with the Nittany Lions winning both matchups, 62-24 in 2016 and 35-7 in 2019.