How to Watch Xavier vs. Virginia Tech Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Virginia Tech Hokies face the #25 Xavier Musketeers from Barclays Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Xavier Musketeers

The Virginia Tech vs. Xavier game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPNU on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Xavier on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Xavier game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Xavier on fuboTV?

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Xavier game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Xavier on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Xavier game on ESPNU with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Xavier on Sling TV?

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Xavier game on ESPNU with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Xavier on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Virginia Tech vs. Xavier game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Xavier on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia Tech vs. Xavier game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free Through November 29th w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Can you stream Virginia Tech vs. Xavier on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia Tech vs. Xavier game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Xavier vs. Virginia Tech Game Preview: Virginia Tech, Xavier meet in Brooklyn

Xavier (4-1) vs. Virginia Tech (5-1)

, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier and Virginia Tech will meet in a postseason game in Brooklyn. Virginia Tech lost 69-61 to Memphis in its most recent game, while Xavier came up short in an 82-70 game against Iowa State in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Justyn Mutts, Keve Aluma and Storm Murphy have collectively scored 43 percent of Virginia Tech’s points this season and 46 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Xavier, Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson and Adam Kunkel have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season.JUMPING FOR JONES: Colby Jones has connected on 25 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also converted 68.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Musketeers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hokies. Virginia Tech has 39 assists on 77 field goals (50.6 percent) across its past three games while Xavier has assists on 47 of 85 field goals (55.3 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TECH: Virginia Tech has held opposing teams to 51.7 points per game this season, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.