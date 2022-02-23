How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia Game Live Online on February 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Virginia Cavaliers face the #9 Duke Blue Devils from John Paul Jones Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Duke Blue Devils

When: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Virginia vs. Duke game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Duke on fuboTV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Duke game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Duke on Sling TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Duke game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Duke on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Duke game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Duke on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Duke game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Virginia vs. Duke on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Duke game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Duke on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia vs. Duke game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Virginia vs. Duke on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia vs. Duke game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Duke vs. Virginia Game Preview: No. 7 Duke visits Virginia after Gardner's 23-point performance

Duke Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils after Jayden Gardner scored 23 points in Virginia’s 74-71 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cavaliers are 10-4 on their home court. Virginia scores 63.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 13-3 in conference games. Duke is the top team in the ACC with 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Mark Williams averaging 8.7.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 69-68 on Feb. 8. Gardner scored 17 points points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gardner is scoring 15.3 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark is averaging 7.5 points over the past 10 games for Virginia.

AJ Griffin is shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 9.9 points. Paolo Banchero is averaging 9.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 39.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.