How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Virginia Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST, the Virginia Cavaliers face the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights from John Paul Jones Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

The Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ACC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on fuboTV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson game on ACC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on Sling TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson game on ACC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson game. You would be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, and CBS Sports Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Can you stream Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Virginia Game Preview: FDU hopes to end skid vs Virginia

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-9) vs. Virginia (6-4)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson looks to end its nine-game losing streak as it goes up against Virginia. Fairleigh Dickinson is looking to break its current nine-game losing streak. Virginia lost 52-49 at James Madison on Dec. 7.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Virginia’s Jayden Gardner has averaged 13.9 points and 8.5 rebounds while Kihei Clark has put up 10.7 points and 4.1 assists. For the Knights, Brandon Rush has averaged 13.8 points while John Square Jr. has put up 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rush has connected on 27.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Fairleigh Dickinson has lost its last eight road games, scoring 61.9 points, while allowing 82.3 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cavs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Knights. Virginia has an assist on 45 of 73 field goals (61.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 35 of 66 field goals (53 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia defense has allowed only 55.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cavaliers seventh among Division I teams. The Fairleigh Dickinson offense has averaged 61 points through nine games (ranked 269th, nationally).